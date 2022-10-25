Clarkson accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to Houston.

Although Collin Sexton eagerly waits in the wings, the Jazz have opted to give their perennial sixth men the starting gig in the backcourt, at least for now. Clarkson's skill set is better-suited for the off-guard spot, as Sexton's experience playing off the ball is more limited. Clarkson's spot in the starting five isn't set in stone, however. Sexton started over Clarkson during the preseason, and his meager minutes off the bench may only be temporary.