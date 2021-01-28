Clarkson ended with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over the Mavericks.

With no Donovan Mitchell (concussion), Clarkson stood tall for the Jazz, dropping a season-high 31 points. He is putting together the best fantasy season of his career yet remains somewhat under the radar. He is right on the cusp of being a top-50 player and is certainly outplaying Bojan Bogdanovic. This area seems as though it will be Clarkson's ceiling moving forward and so you could consider selling high if you can drag a potential top-40 player away.