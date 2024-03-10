Clarkson posted 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 loss to Denver.

Clarkson led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while tallying a team-high-tying trio of steals and ending second on the team in scoring in a 20-point performance. Clarkson has recorded 20 or more points in 21 games this season, his 13th while coming off the bench. He has now scored over 20 points in two of his last three games and in four of his last 10 appearances.