Clarkson had 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 loss to the Kings.

Clarkson got off to an efficient start to his 2023-24 campaign by leading the team in scoring, made field goals and made free throws. He did cough the ball up twice, though his teammates Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton combined for seven of the team's 14 turnovers on the evening. Clarkson shifted into the starting lineup last season after winning the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2021-22 campaign and held onto that role despite the Jazz trading for Sexton. Clarkson will look to help the team get their first win of the season Friday against the Clippers.