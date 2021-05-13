Clarkson provided 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's 105-98 loss to Portland.

Following up his season-high 41-point performance Monday, Clarkson once again led the Jazz offensively off the bench with his fourth consecutive outing reaching at least the 21-point mark. Clarkson has significantly picked up the pace on the offensive end lately. The guard is currently averaging 28.4 points across his past five contests which is considerably above his season average of 18.0 points.