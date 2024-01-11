Clarkson contributed 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-111 win over the Nuggets.

Utah took down the defending champions due in large part to Clarkson's decisive performance, and his resurgent play has been a huge part of the Jazz's run of victories. Although Kris Dunn drew the start at point guard, the one-two punch of Clarkson and Collin Sexton seems to be the inevitable setup for the Jazz backcourt after experimenting with Keyonte George at various points this season. Utah has now won nine of its last 11 games, and the healthy lineup should provide its share of production opportunities in the coming weeks.