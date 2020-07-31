Clarkson scored a team-high 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

All three main members of the Utah backcourt hit for 20 or more points, but it was Clarkson that ended up leading the team in scoring. The veteran guard had trouble getting his shot to fall from beyond the arc but otherwise provided the kind of second-unit punch the Jazz expected from him when the team acquired him from the Cavs in December.