Clarkson recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during the 127-108 win against Golden State on Saturday.

Clarkson has yet to start a match this season, but has been a great player off the bench. Clarkson continues to be the most influential player in the secondary-unit and is a very impactful role-player. Clarkson's main source of production is his shooting, but he does move the ball and grabs a few per match in the paint. If you are in need of a solid guard who gets consistent time and produces, Clarkson is the man.