Clarkson provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 loss to Chicago.

Clarkson was second only to Lauri Markkanen in minutes played, and it was the fifth time in six games that he shot over 50 percent from the field. He also dished out a game-high eight assists to go along with his scoring. His 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game this season are both career highs for the veteran guard.