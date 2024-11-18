Clarkson closed with 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Clippers.

Clarkson might have come off the bench in this one, as Collin Sexton and Keyonte George are entrenched as the starting backcourt, but that didn't stop the veteran from being the Jazz's highest-scorer in this 11-point defeat. Clarkson continues to produce as a member of the second unit and has scored at least 15 points in six straight games, averaging 18.0 points per game in that span. He's putting up numbers despite his lack of efficiency, so fantasy managers in category-based leagues aren't reaping all the benefits Clarkson can deliver with his scoring exploits. He's shooting just 40.7 percent from the field in that six-game stretch.