Clarkson closed Monday's 126-125 victory over Minnesota with 21 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 33 minutes.

Clarkson had his lowest shot output in four games but still led the Jazz in scoring Monday. His largest contribution was four made triples, and he recorded just one board and one assist. He did add a block, his first in over a month, but that's it defensively. The veteran guard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the month of January.