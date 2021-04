Clarkson produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-97 win over the Lakers.

Clarkson continues to make a case for Sixth Man of the Year with another hefty contribution in the second unit. Over the two-game tilt with the Lakers, Clarkson averaged 24.5 points, 4,0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.