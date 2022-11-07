Clarkson racked up 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 victory over the Clippers.

Clarkson was unconscious beyond the arc in Sunday's win, drilling six three-pointers in nine attempts. Though Clarkson has spent most of his career as the first man off the bench, his stint in the starting lineup has served him well. Through 11 games, he's averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.