Clarkson racked up 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 victory over the Clippers.
Clarkson was unconscious beyond the arc in Sunday's win, drilling six three-pointers in nine attempts. Though Clarkson has spent most of his career as the first man off the bench, his stint in the starting lineup has served him well. Through 11 games, he's averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Goes for 22 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Puts up inefficient shooting line•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Does damage from deep•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Drains seven triples in OT victory•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads all Jazz scorers in win•