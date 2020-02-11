Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads way off bench
Clarkson supplied 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's win over the Mavericks.
Clarkson led the Jazz from the reserves for the second night in a row, finishing with a team-high plus-17 net rating in the process. The veteran guard's played exceptionally well since joining the team during a midseason trade. In 23 games in Utah, all as a reserve, Clarkson's scoring 16.0 points and adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.7 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...