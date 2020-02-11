Play

Clarkson supplied 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Clarkson led the Jazz from the reserves for the second night in a row, finishing with a team-high plus-17 net rating in the process. The veteran guard's played exceptionally well since joining the team during a midseason trade. In 23 games in Utah, all as a reserve, Clarkson's scoring 16.0 points and adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.7 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

