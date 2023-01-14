Clarkson finished with 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 112-108 win over the Magic.

The season-high rebound total was a nice surprise from a player who hadn't recorded more than six boards in any of his prior eight appearances, but fantasy managers are rostering Clarkson mainly for his contributions in the scoring, three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories. Through 44 outings this season, he's averaging a career-high 20.7 points per contest and is chipping in 2.7 three-pointers while shooting 81.4 percent from the line on a career-high 3.9 attempts per contest.