Clarkson had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.

Clarkson continues to excel while coming off the bench, and he has scored in double digits in all but two games since he was traded to the Jazz. He is averaging 13.8 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep since joining his new team.