Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Makes four threes in win
Clarkson had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.
Clarkson continues to excel while coming off the bench, and he has scored in double digits in all but two games since he was traded to the Jazz. He is averaging 13.8 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep since joining his new team.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Hits double-digit scoring again•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Impresses off bench•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Effective off bench•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Makes Utah debut•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Officially available Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Expected to debut Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...