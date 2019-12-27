Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Makes Utah debut
Clarkson finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3PT) and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Trail Blazers.
Clarkson scored in double digits in seven of his final eight games with the Cavaliers and while he couldn't replicate that effort in his debut with the Jazz, he needs a bit more time to settle into a new offensive scheme. His upside should decrease a bit now that he has moved to a new team, but he is likely to remain as a reliable threat off the bench as the season progresses.
