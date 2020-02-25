Clarkson supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes Monday, as the Jazz lost to the Suns 131-111.

Clarkson was slightly less involved than normal with Donovan Mitchell (11-19 FG) carrying Utah offensively. Nonetheless, Clarkson is amid a strong month, averaging nearly 19 points per game on about 55 percent shooting from the field through February.