Clarkson was named the 2020-21 Kia NBA Sixth Man on Monday.

The best regular season of Clarkson's career was capped off by him taking home the award for the best bench player in the league. Over the course of the regular season, the 28-year-old guard averaged 18.4 points on 42.5 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 triples per game. The scoring, rebounding and three-point numbers all marked career highs for the score-first guard as he helped Utah to the best record in the NBA during the regular season. Clarkson hit the 40-point mark two times during the regular season, with his season high coming in a 41-point outburst in a May 10 loss to Golden State. He struggled a bit in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Grizzlies, tallying 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes.