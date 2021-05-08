Clarkson mustered 21 points (6-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Clarkson registered three straight games with 16 or fewer points over the last two weeks, but he has bounced back in his last two appearances. The prolific shooting guard, who's one of the biggest candidates to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award, is averaging 19.5 points per contest over his past 12 appearances since returning from a brief four-game absence in early April.