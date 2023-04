Clarkson (finger) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Clarkson was one of Utah's best players when healthy this season, but he'll end the year missing a 17th straight game due to a left finger sprain. The veteran guard ends the 2022-23 season averaging a career-best 20.8 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range.