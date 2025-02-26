Clarkson (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson has missed Utah's past two games due to a foot injury, but the stage is set for him to be available for Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances for the Jazz, the veteran guard has averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from deep. Clarkson's return could send Brice Sensabaugh to the bench against Sacramento.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Will remain sidelined Monday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Puts up 19 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Teases triple-double in win•