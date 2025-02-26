Clarkson (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson has missed Utah's past two games due to a foot injury, but the stage is set for him to be available for Wednesday. Over his last eight appearances for the Jazz, the veteran guard has averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from deep. Clarkson's return could send Brice Sensabaugh to the bench against Sacramento.