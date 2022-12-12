Clarkson isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Clarkson missed Utah's previous game due to a right hip contusion, marking his first absence of the season, but he returned to practice Monday and will be back in the mix Tuesday. Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Mike Conley (rest) are also expected to play after missing Saturday's loss to Denver, so the Jazz should be close to full strength against New Orleans. Across 28 appearances (all starts), Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.