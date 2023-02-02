Clarkson logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors.
He finished second on the Jazz in scoring behind All-Star candidate Lauri Markkanen (28 points), ending a three-game lull in which Clarkson averaged 16.7 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. Though Clarkson owns the second-best true shooting percentage of his career (56.8 percent), efficiency from the field has never been his strong suit, so he'll continue to retain slightly more value in points leagues than eight- or nine-category leagues.
