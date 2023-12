Clarkson (thigh) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier Friday, so it isn't very surprising that he'll be able to return from his three-game absence. It's unclear whether he'll face a minutes restriction Friday, but Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker could see their roles decrease.