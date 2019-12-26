Clarkson (not injury related) has passed his physical and will be available to make his Jazz debut Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Clarkson will be immediately available to contribute to his new squad. It's unclear what sort of workload he might be in for during his first contest, and it's possible his minutes will fluctuate moving forward as coach Quin Snyder figures out a role for him.