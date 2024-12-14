Clarkson (foot) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Suns, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson was given a probable designation prior to the game, rendering this news unsurprising. The veteran guards is returning after missing the team's previous seven games. Thus, it is possible the team will ease him back into the swing of things. He has averaged 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 28.2 minutes per game this season.