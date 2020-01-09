Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Only 11 points in victory
Clarkson totaled just 11 points, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over New York.
Clarkson had very little impact during Wednesday's victory, barely notching double-digits. Since joining the Jazz, Clarkson has scored at least 10 points in five of his seven games. Unfortunately, that is where his productivity ends and he sits well outside the top-150 over that period.
