Clarkson (groin) will not play in Saturday's tilt versus the Timberwolves.

The absence will mark Clarkson's second straight due to a right groin strain. In his absence, Johnny Juzang, Talen Horton-Tucker and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates to absorb his minutes. Clarkson's next opportunity to suit up will come in Monday's rematch with Minnesota.