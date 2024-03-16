Clarkson (groin) will not play in Saturday's tilt versus the Timberwolves.
The absence will mark Clarkson's second straight due to a right groin strain. In his absence, Johnny Juzang, Talen Horton-Tucker and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates to absorb his minutes. Clarkson's next opportunity to suit up will come in Monday's rematch with Minnesota.
