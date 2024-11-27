Clarkson (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Nuggets.
This will be Clarkson's third absence in his last four games, and he remains without a return timetable. Isaiah Collier, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh could see plenty of minutes for the shorthanded Jazz on Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Now unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Dealing with plantar fasciitis•