Clarkson underwent an MRI on his left foot Monday which confirmed a torn plantar fascia, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson played just three minutes against the Heat on Saturday before leaving due to a left foot injury, and the MRI on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury. Johnny Juzang, Isaiah Collier, Patty Mills and Brice Sensabaugh all have an opportunity to establish a larger role for themselves over the next two weeks while Clarkson is sidelined.