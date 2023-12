The Jazz announced Tuesday that Clarkson was diagnosed with a right bicep femoris strain in his thigh and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Clarkson sustained a right thigh contusion against the Pelicans on Nov. 27 and experienced continued hamstring discomfort against the Thunder. Talen Horton-Tucker, Colin Sexton and Kris Dunn are candidates to receive extended minutes in Clarkson's absence.