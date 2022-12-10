Clarkson will miss Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a right hip contusion,Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will join Collin Sexton (hamstring), Mike Conley (rest) and Lauri Markkanen (illness) on the sideline Saturday, leaving ample opportunity for the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley. Clarkson's next chance to play will come on Tuesday against the Pelicans.