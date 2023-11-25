Clarkson will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans due to an illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Clarkson under the weather, Talen Horton-Tucker is the likely candidate to fill in at shooting guard. Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn are candidates to see increased minutes due to his absence as well. The veteran shooting guard's next chance to suit up will come Monday in a rematch with New Orleans.