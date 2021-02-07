Clarkson had 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3PT) in Sunday's win over the Pacers.

As usual, the bulk of Clarkson's fantasy production came in the scoring column, and he also chipped in multiple three-pointers for the eighth consecutive game. During that span, Clarkson has launched at least 10 attempts five times. For the year, he's averaging a career-best 17.6 points to go with 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.1 made threes per game.