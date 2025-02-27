Clarkson racked up two points (1-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt), six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to Sacramento.

Clarkson had an opportunity to put on a show Wednesday, as he got the start for the Jazz for the ninth time this season. However, he had arguably his worst performance of the 2024-25 campaign, going 1-for-14 from the field. Although the veteran scorer is having a decent year in Utah, averaging 16.6 points per game, mainly in a reserve role, performances like this are not ideal from a fantasy perspective.