Clarkson dropped 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes off the bench in the Jazz's 131-118 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Clarkson saw the court very early on after Donovan Mitchell picked up his second foul less than four minutes into the game, and the dropped 23 of his 26 points in the first half. Clarkson has now attempted double-digit shots in eight of nine games, shooting better than 50 percent in five of those games.