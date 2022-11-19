Clarkson finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes Friday's 134-133 win over the Jazz.

Though Clarkson did little to supplement his scoring production, he at least got his points efficiently after shooting 34.7 percent from the field over his previous three contests. The 30-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the season and looks like he'll continue to hold off Collin Sexton for a regular spot in the starting five, even though Sexton was signed to a more lucrative contract this offseason.