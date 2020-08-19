Clarkson contributed 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Clarkson has combined for 44 points through the first two playoff games while chipping in more than usual in the rebounding and assist columns. He logged 39 minutes in Monday's Game 1 overtime loss and can be expected to continue attacking a Denver defense that's not providing much resistance these days.