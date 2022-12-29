Clarkson provided 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to Golden State.

Clarkson enjoyed an excellent shooting night, converting 57 percent of his shots. Clarkson has now scored 20-plus points in five consecutive games and is one of the most productive guards in the Western Conference at the moment.