Clarkson (hip) was a full participant in Monday's team practice ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson missed Utah's previous game due to a right hip contusion but is slated to make his return Tuesday. Joining him at practice were Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Mike Conley, meaning the Jazz will likely be at full strength Tuesday. This could spell fewer minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker.