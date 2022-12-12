Clarkson (hip) was a full participant in Monday's team practice ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson missed Utah's previous game due to a right hip contusion but is slated to make his return Tuesday. Joining him at practice were Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Mike Conley, meaning the Jazz will likely be at full strength Tuesday. This could spell fewer minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Third straight 20-point game•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Struggles with shot Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Drops season-high 33 points•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Double-digit scoring run ends•