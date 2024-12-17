Clarkson ended Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers with 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and one steal over 23 minutes.

Despite missing seven games in a row between Nov. 26 and Dec. 8 due to left plantar fasciitis, Clarkson hasn't missed a beat and has scored at least 20 points in his two appearances since returning to the hardwood. The veteran isn't expected to start any time soon, as the Jazz are set with Keyonte George and Collin Sexton as their starting backcourt. However, Clarkson remains a reliable fantasy option in most formats due to his scoring prowess and high usage rate off the bench. The foot injury he's dealing with doesn't appear to be slowing him down.