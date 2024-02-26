Clarkson totaled 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 victory over the Spurs.
Clarkson notched his fifth double-double of the season, breaking Utah's five-game losing streak in the process. Although the Jazz are starting Keyonte George and Collin Sexton together in the backcourt, Clarkson is still seeing a ton of usage and minutes off the bench to keep his fantasy value afloat.
