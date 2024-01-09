Clarkson tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

Clarkson tied Lauri Markkanen for the team lead in scoring and was an integral part in the Jazz building a 31-point halftime advantage and in staving off the Bucks' second-half charge. He was on triple-double watch through the first two quarters (12 points, six assists and four rebounds) and poured in seven of his 21 points in the final quarter to help seal the victory. Since returning in late December from a six-game absence to a hamstring injury, Clarkson has ceded his spot in the starting five to Collin Sexton, but Clarkson's production hasn't suffered while he's been deployed as the team's sixth man. He's averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 triples in 27.9 minutes per game over his nine outings off the bench.