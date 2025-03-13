Clarkson (foot) tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 122-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Clarkson returned to action in his typical sixth-man role after he had missed the Jazz's previous seven games due to left foot plantar fasciitis. He provided some decent contributions across the board, but Clarkson may not have much of an opportunity to see his minutes and production take a dramatic step forward unless starting shooting guard Collin Sexton misses time.