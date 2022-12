Clarkson notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 loss to the Bucks.

This was a game where the entire Jazz team looked overmatched and out of sync, and while Clarkson's numbers weren't in line with what he's produced all season long, he still ended up as one of the team's most productive players. Despite the subpar outing here, Clarkson has still scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances.