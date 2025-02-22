Clarkson (foot) recorded 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder.

Clarkson sat out the Jazz's final game before the All-Star break Feb. 13 versus the Clippers due to left foot plantar fasciitis management, but as expected, he was ready to play to begin the second half. He's now started in each of his last five appearances and is averaging 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest, but he'll likely move to the bench and see both his minutes and production trend down once Collin Sexton (ankle) is ready to play. Friday's contest marked the front end of a back-to-back set, so Clarkson could be a candidate to sit out Saturday's game against the Rockets to receive maintenance for his left foot.