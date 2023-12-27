Clarkson fouled out of Tuesday's 130-118 victory over San Antonio after recording 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and eight assists over 27 minutes.

Clarkson was a starter to begin the season but has played off the bench in the last two games, and judging by his numbers, that might not change for the foreseeable future -- he dropped 30 against the Raptors and hit 24 in this win over San Antonio. This change of role wouldn't affect Clarkson's fantasy upside, as he'd remain a valuable offensive piece for Utah even if he comes off the bench. He has logged at least 27 minutes in back-to-back games as a reserve.