Clarkson notched 11 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Clarkson struggled massively from deep and needed 14 shots just to score 11 points, but he still found a way to salvage his fantasy performance since he ended just three rebounds and three assists away from putting up a triple-double -- both were season-high marks in the respective categories. Even though Clarkson is primarily known as a scorer, he's averaging 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds while also putting up 16.5 points per game.