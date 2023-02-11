Clarkson (illness) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson sat out Friday's win over the Raptors but will gauge how he's feeling leading up to tipoff before making a decision Saturday. If Clarkson is available, Ochai Agbaji will presumably head back to the bench.
